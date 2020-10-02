A New Mediterranean Bar & Kitchen Has Opened In Burleigh In Time For The Long Weekend!

It's a long weekend here in Queensland and what better way to start it then trying out a brand new restaurant that's opened up in town?!

Say hello to Maman (pronounced Ma-Mo) Bar & Kitchen (Maman is French for mum), with Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern bites, sustainable wines and beyond-delicious cocktails! Each dish is served with love from local and organic ingredients that have been nurtured from the ground up, giving every customer handmade, simple dishes. We're here for it!

Bringing this new restaurant to Burleigh Heads is Grass is Greener festival co-founder Oli Frost & Australian Surf Ironman, Matt Poole. The restaurant is set to be any Instagram lovers dream, with crisp white walls, gorgeous archways and cosy booths.

So, what can you expect to see on the menu? Think breads & dips, Moreton Bag bug rolls, Lamb kofte, Seared chermoula crusted Atlantic Salmon, Pizza bianco and so much more. You'll get to decide between an array of starters, small plates, large plates and desserts.

When it comes to cocktails, you're also in for a treat. We're already eyeing off the 'Bed Time', with Nusa Cana Island Tropical Rum, passionfruit reduction, aromatic mint & fresh citrus. Also, the 'Pink lemonade spritz' with Wolf Lane Tropical Gin, rose, pink grapefruit syrup & soda is getting us super keen for summer!

Want to check out the menu yourself? Head to mamanbarkitchen.com/menu.

Maman is open Wednesday-Thursday 4pm-10pm; Friday 4pm-12am; Saturday 12pm-12am & Sunday 12pm-10pm.

I think we know where we'll be seeing you soon!

