A New-Look MECCA Concept Store Has Opened At Robina Town Centre!

Get outta town! No, actually don't - Queensland's first large format MECCA concept store has launched at Robina Town Centre!

Open from today, you'll be able to access all of your fave Mecca Cosmetics & Mecca Maxima products under the one roof, with over 100 makeup, skincare and fragrance brands.

The store’s makeup offering will include MECCA-exclusive, cult-classic products from NARS, Hourglass, Chantecaille and Stila alongside Maxima favourites Urban Decay, Too Faced, Smashbox and MECCA MAX.

If you're a skincare fiend, you will love the dedicated skin area full of luxurious brands, like Eve Lom, Drunk Elephant, Tatcha & Kate Somerville.

As if that's all! There's also a MECCA Perfumeria area, where you can browse a selection of the most sought-after fragrances including Byredo, Diptyque, Frederic Malle and 100 Bon. We love a fresh scent to get us through a hot GC day!

BUT GUESS WHAT! MECCA is currently hosting launch day festivities today (Friday, October 25) including a pop-up coffee cart, complimentary 30 & 60-minute facials and skin services throughout the day. Customers who spend $85 in store will also get to choose a prize from the MECCA giant lucky dip bag!

Consider us SOLD! Us in the mirrors at MECCA:

For more info, you can head to www.robinatowncentre.com.au