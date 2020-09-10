A New Junior Basketball Club Is About To Tip Off In Townsville

In a year when local sports clubs have faced hard hurdles, it's encouraging to see that a brand new Townsville basketball is tipping off!

This weekend the club organisers will launch Phoenix Basketball Club ahead of their first season.

From 2:30pm-4:30pm this Sunday be at Townsville Basketball Stadium to find out about the newly created side.

There's free come and try training sessions on the calendar as well!

Free Come and Try Training Sessions

Dates:Thursdays 17/24th September and 1st October

Time: 3:30 - 4:30pm U8,U10,U12s (born 2010-2015) 4:30 – 5:30pm, U14s,U16s,U18s (born 2004-2011)

Where: Oonoonba State School, Fairfield Waters Drive Idalia

2020/21 Junior Summer Season

Games start 10th/11th October

Where: Townsville Basketball Murray Lyons Crescent, Annandale

WOULD YOU BE PUTTING A BID ON THIS BUILDING?!