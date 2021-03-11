A New Gin Distillery Is Opening On The GC This Weekend & Your Fur Babies Are Invited!

If you consider yourself and avid gin drinker or connoisseur, boy oh boy do we have some great news for you!

A brand new gin distillery will be officially swinging open their doors this weekend and we are in for an absolute treat.

Introducing WildFlower Gin Distillery, brought to you by founder James Greig, a sleek new gin bar located in Varsity Lake, sporting an impressive variety of delicious award-winning gin & vodka.

Apparently, the cosy new venue started off as an opportunity for gin lovers to make and purchase their quality products and quickly evolved into the cosy and unique venue we look forward to becoming better aquatinted with this weekend!

The fit-out of the venue is just as enticing as the award-winning gin, donning a classy vintage vibe with antique leather chairs, a piano and other trendy knick-knacks.

Arguably the coolest part of the aesthetic has to be the 100 year-old chandelier rim hanging proudly from the ceiling above you as you sip on one of WildFlower Gin's iconic cocktails.

Founder James Greig says each vintage item you see throughout the cellar serves a distinctive purpose.

“When we were creating the distillery, we wanted to make a space that feels personal and spoke to the heart of WildFlower so we included a range of fascinating vintage items to represent the individual botanicals in our gin, as well as the 1000 litre still we use when creating our gin,” - James Grieg

With a history of making eccentric limited-edition gins & vodkas (like their Lamington flavoured vodka for Australia Day), WildFlower Gin Distillery offers locals an opportunity to try out unique and exclusive new flavours as they are churned out of the cellar.

So, cancel your plans this Saturday and pop on into WildFlower Gin Distillery for the big opening and try out their first, opening feature cocktail 'The Honeycomb'.

“We are so excited to be officially opening our Gold Coast distillery to the public, for people to taste our gins and our unique special edition drinks we create... We have created a signature cocktail that has been specifically curated and inspired by the Gold Coast’s distinctive flowers that our bees visit around the Burleigh area, creating a unique WildFlower flavour.” - James Grieg

As a new safe-haven and wholesome watering-hole for locals, you are more than encouraged to bring your pooches along with you! I mean, sipping gin with your friends and fur babies... how much better can it get?!

Miss the show? Tune into the full catch up below...

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.