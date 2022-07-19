A 'Munsters' Reboot Is Coming To Netflix Later This Year!

Ghouls and ghoulettes – your time is now!

While we were already shivering with anticipation for Tim Burton’s Addams Family series, ‘Wednesday’, it seems it’s not the only #sp00ky 60’s franchise to be getting a revival!

Rob Zombie, best known for his metal music and the brutal Devil’s Rejects trilogy, has decided to drop his R-rated antics in exchange for something a bit more family-friendly: The Munsters.

Looking for something to stream? We've got you covered:

The upcoming movie will recap the origin story of Lily (Sheri Moon Zombie) and Herman Munster (Jeff Daniel Phillips), who fall in love, much to the displeasure of Lily’s father, The Count (Daniel Roebuck).

It might not be the most unique premise, but we’re sure it will be endearing!

Being a fan of the original series (which followed a family of ‘monsters’ as they prove to be more human than... well... humans), Zombie’s opted to keep the tone consistent in his prequel film… to the point that it might be too cheesy to bare!

Watch the trailer:

While the colour palette for the new movie might be a bit jarring when compared to the black-and-white TV series it’s based on, it does resemble the colourful set they had to use in the 60's to distinguish the different shades of grey, so we won’t complain about it!

The Munsters will be hitting Netflix later this year, supposedly around the same time as Wednesday.

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, about what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android:

