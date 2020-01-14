A Much-Needed Campaign Is Begging People Back To Bilpin Following The Bushfires

Before Christmas, Bilpin was one of the many towns first hit hard by the bushfires.

Now, locals wants Sydneysiders and all neighbouring towns to know that Bilpin is back open for business!

Whether if you’re visiting for a day trip or an extended overnight stay, Hawkesbury Councillor and North Richmond resident Sarah Richards says the town is more than ready for visitors.

Starting the the hashtag and Facebook page #BackToBilpin, the campaign quickly took off with over 7,400 people sharing this post about local businesses being open:

This morning, we spoke with Sarah about the campaign and to find out just why Bilpin should be everyone’s next travel destination!

Take a listen:

