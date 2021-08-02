A Mega Raffle Has Launched To Support Theo And Myah

In the wake of losing his 26-year-old sister, Scott Stewart has organised a raffle for the community to extend their support.

Since Holly’s tragic accident on the Bruce Highway in June, her children Theo and Myah have been cared for by their Grandparents, Erica and Jim.

The family have already been overwhelmed with support and donations and they are now returning the generosity. Given the high volume of support, Scott’s family have turned the donations into a mega raffle, with around $10,000 in prizing across 12 prize packs.

The money raised from the raffle will get Theo and Myah through school and make sure Erica and Jim can care for all of their needs for years to come.

The tickets are available for purchase now, at raffletix.

