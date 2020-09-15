It's Official, A ‘Mean Girls’ Themed High Tea Is Coming To Perth

If you've ever wondered what it's like to be apart of an all American high school experience, this is it!

The Brunch Club who are now turning everyone’s favourite 2000s teen comedy, Mean Girls, into a so fetch dining event - cause why not? duh.

“Prepare to be filled with cocktails, prosecco, and carbs, all whilst watching clips from the 2008 classic,” the Brunch Club explained.

“All of the dishes, drinks and décor are Mean Girls inspired; just think ‘You Go GlenCoCo’ cocktails, Kälteen bars and The Burn Book. Just to be clear, you can sit with us.”

Finally!

This unique high tea experience is coming to Perth on November 21st & 22nd and will take all things highschool to a whole new level, and yes, you should wear pink.

Tickets cost $60pp and include a 'so fetch' pink high tea and a themed cocktail.

Find out more information here!

