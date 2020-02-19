A Massive ‘Thank You’ Billboard Has Lit Up Time Square For Bushfire Firefighters

The biggest billboard in New York City’s Time Square has been gifted to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service as a way to thank firefighters from Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States for their efforts during the horrific bushfire season.

“We wanted to say a big ‘thank you’ to the incredible firefighters and community members who have done so much over the last few months,” The RFS wrote on social media.

“It's been a mammoth effort from firefighters from all agencies, across all states and territories, and from the US, Canada and NZ.

“And when we say a big thank you, we mean big.

“Thanks to a very kind donation of ad space from Silvercast, we've taken the message to a 70 foot high billboard in NYC!”

Check it out!

US company Silvercast media offered a donation of free advertising space to the RFS for the billboard which will run outside the Marriott Marquis hotel in the heart of NYC for the next few weeks.

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.