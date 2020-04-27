A Massive Nationwide Banana Bread Baking Competition Is Happening!

Nobody could have predicted that 2020 would be the year of puzzles and baking banana bread, but here we are.

We’ve made the best out of a sad situation and have been rewarded with some awesome new recipes.

With baking banana bread proven to be one of the biggest trends so far, and to celebrate National Banana Day on 1 May, Australian Bananas has today announced the ultimate Banana Bread Bake-Off!

The company is calling on bakers from across the country to enter (skill level unspecified), to bake their ideal banana bread and share a photo of the creation along with a description and the hashtag #NationalBananaDay2020.

Australian Bananas Marketing Manager, Tate Connolly, says,“We know how much Aussies love their bananas and banana bread and we know there are so many recipes out there to choose from.

"The aim of the Banana Bread Bake-Off is to showcase these fantastic creations and recognise one lucky winner who has managed to achieve banana bread perfection.”

The competition will be judged by expert nutritionist Susie Burrell, with the winner announced on 8 May.

Recognition is the main focus here with the winner scoring some “banana merch” and a heap of BRAGGING RIGHTS.

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.

How The Government’s New CovidSafe Tracing App Actually Works