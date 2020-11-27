A Massive Indoor Plant Sale Is Popping Up In Newcastle This Weekend!

Calling all crazy plant mamas and papas, The Jungle Collective are bringing back their physical sales and a Newcastle pop-up is happening this weekend!

This Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th, The Jungle Collective will be bringing thousands of indoor plants to Wickham.

In the past, we’ve seen over 170 different species on offer including Fiddle Leafs, Monstera, Giant Birds of Paradise, Spath Sensation, Rubber Trees, lots of Ferns, Hanging plants, Devils Ivy - so we know we’ll be in for a treat!

The plant group has also ensured all those who can’t make it on Saturday, that a selection of unique plants will be reserved for Sunday morning so you don’t miss out on some rare finds.

To jazz things up a bit, this weekend’s events will be ‘80s active themed, with those dressed in ‘80s gym attire receiving $5 off their purchase!

As part of COVID safety requirements, the event will see tighter time-slots carried out, including a 30 minute shopping limit. The event will are be ticketed (free tickets) to manage the flow of crowds and stock.

Secure your spot and find out more here!

Location: Unit A/25-31 Bishopsgate St, Wickham NSW

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.