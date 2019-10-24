A Mandatory Dairy Code Of Conduct Will Be Instituted In The New Year

"Dairy is Australia’s third largest rural industry and is a particularly important industry in my home state of NSW, where dairy farms – 98 per cent of which are family owned and operated – are located on both the north and south coasts, as well as in the Riverina-Murray, Hunter Valley and Northern Tablelands regions."

According to Senator Davey, the ACCC recommended in its final report that a mandatory code of conduct be introduced to address the market failures it had identified in the industry, adding that the Nats have been "working closely with the industry to develop a mandatory code which provides clear safeguards outlining how farmers are treated as members of the supply chain".

You can provide feedback on the draft mandatory code, which will be released for a 4-week period ahead of its introduction in 2020, or find more information about the code, at the Department of Agriculture’s Have Your Say consultation site.

