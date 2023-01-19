A Man In His 20's Has Died After Being Pulled From the Surf At Main Beach

A man in his 20’s has died and two others have been hospitalised after being pulled from the surf at Main Beach on the Gold Coast.

Two of the men managed to make it back to shore while the third man was pulled from the surf by lifeguards near The Spit at around 4PM on Thursday afternoon.

The three men were believed to have been swimming approximately one kilometre from the surf lifesaving flags.

Lifeguards only spotted the men after a civilian ran to the lifeguard tower to alert them to the incident.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Upon arriving at the scene, lifeguards entered the water on a rescue board and found one man being swept further out to sea.

The man was floating facedown in the water before being brought to shore where lifeguards attempted CPR for 10 minutes.

Emergency services arrived at the scene where they also attempted life saving measures.

The man was unable to be saved and passed away at the scene.

The two other men were transported to Gold Coast University Hospital for assessment.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.