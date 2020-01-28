A Man And Child Have Been Found Dead After Tragic Camping Accident

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of a man and a child at Wedge Island yesterday, Monday 27 January 2020.

At about 10:50am Police received information regarding a situation involving a child who was not breathing on the beach area, about 8km south of the Wedge Island access road, on the mainland.

Police and St John Ambulance personnel attended the scene.

A male child and an adult male were located deceased. A woman was located in need of urgent medical assistance.

The RAC Rescue helicopter attended and flew the woman to a hospital in Perth.

According to WA Police, at this time, the two deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

Initial investigation at the scene suggests there may have been a fault with an item of camping equipment located inside the tent the family were sleeping in.

A gas leak in a portable fridge is believed to be responsible for the death of a father and son on a camping trip in Western Australia.

WA Police Minister, Michelle Roberts confirmed the gas leak also killed the family’s dog.

“It’s just very tragic,” Roberts told reporters on Tuesday.

“It’s a long weekend - so many people would have had a similar experience of camping in their tent be it at Wedge Island or somewhere else, and they would have used potentially similar equipment.”

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services attended to assist with the safe removal of the camping equipment.

The investigation is ongoing, and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

