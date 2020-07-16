Raft Up, A Mammoth Floating Boat Cinema Experience Is Coming

While the future of mass gatherings isn't certain, we can assume that this new experience is one that will uphold those social distancing measures regardless!

We are yet to know more details in regards to movie lineup what we do know is that this the perfect way to immerse yourself in a physically distant cinema-going experience.

This Sydney-based company, Beyond Cinema has created a call out for all those who would be interested in getting on board (hehe excuse the pun) to this unique movie boating experience!

It's scheduled to kick off in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra, Perth and Adelaide starting this October and will run until November.

The cinema will be made up of 12 to 24 mini boats, holding up to 8 people per boat.

Tickets will require you to purchase the whole boat to ensure that groups will be seated with friends and family only, and to allow for social distancing on and between boats!

The event also promises free popcorn, with drinks and other snacks available to purchase before you board.

Honestly, even if social distancing isn't around then, this sounds like the perfect night out on the town without the hustle and bustle of other people snacking near you!

You can pre-register your interest here.

