A List of Melbourne Train Lines Are Getting New Timetables On Monday So You Better Change Your Alarm

Thousands upon thousands of Melburnians rely on public transport every day, so when Public Transport Victoria is required to shake things up, it can change your morning routine.

Get ready to reset your alarm, because PTV are making changes just before the end of the year!

From Sunday 1st December, the Cranbourke, Pakenham, Werribee, Sunbury, Cragieburn, Upfield, Geelong, Bendigo, Echuca, Swan Hill, Seymour, Shepparton and Gippsland lines will have new timetables with minor changes. You can expect a few of the coach services to have new timetables too to keep connections going along.

For those who have had a big night out or a long shift, Southern Cross Station will now open at 6am on Sunday mornings.

From Monday 2nd December, the Ballarat line will get a fresh timetable with 10 new peak train services each week, going between Melton and Southern Cross Station.

For more information and to plan your trip, head here.

