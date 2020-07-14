A Limited Edition Harry Potter Beauty Collection Exists & We Want It All

Finally, you can actually channel a lil' bit of magic into your beauty routine!

Ulta Beauty has dropped a Harry Potter-themed collection for all you Potter fans out there!

It doesn't matter whether you identify as a Slytherin, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, or Gryffindor, there is something for everyone.

The exclusive collection dropped on July 6 and will be in stores until July 26.

The Hufflepuff Palette has soft golds and buttery yellows; Ravenclaw plays more in the blue spectrum. Gryffindor is, of course, full of burgundies; meanwhile, Slytherin has some truly rich greens.

Still don't think there's something for you? Well, the Bewitching pH Lip Balm actually reacts to your skin’s pH to give your lips the perfect shade for you so honestly, if that isn't magic, idk what is!

The range currently includes cosmetics, nail and skincare products, along with bath and body accessories, everything you need for the ultimate Hogwarts-inspired look.

But, it doesn't stop there.

Whether you pride yourself on your cunning, bravery, wits, or kindness, there’s still more to come... scrunchies, cosmetic bags, body lotion, nail stickers, jelly blush, bath bombs (which, hopefully, will play a mermaid song underwater), sheet masks, and a Felix Felicis body glitter are apparently also on the way!

While both the Wizarding World and Ulta Beauty have kept a tight lip on exactly when the rest of the collection will drop, we can only assume it'll be pure magic!

You can shop the Harry Potter x Ulta Beauty collection here but you better shop fast — some of the pieces have already sold out!

Keep Up On The Latest Hit Entertainment News Below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.