A Legit LEGO Store Is Opening In Townsville Before The End Of The Year

If you thought 2021 was all lockdowns, Cowboys not in the finals, and cancelled holidays, the year has been saved by our favourite tiny bricks and everything is awesome again.

Alquemie Group and LEGO® Australia and New Zealand today announced a new LEGO® Certified Store will open in Townsville!

Late this year the colourful creations will be found at Stockies offering a range of experiences in store:

Pick a Brick Wall – grab a cup and fill it with your choice of LEGO® bricks and elements, with endless shapes and colours to choose from;

- Build a Minifigure™ Station – mix and match from a wide selection of heads, hair, tops, bottoms and accessories to create a bespoke LEGO® Minifigure™ collection;

- Digital Box – scan almost any LEGO® boxed set and watch it come to life in 3D, live on the wall-mounted screen in store;

- Brick Specialists - in-store experts can help brick fans of all ages select the perfect set, whether it’s a special gift, or a treat for the family’s resident LEGO® fan.

The Grand Opening date will be confirmed as soon as possible pending the latest Government COVID-19 guidelines.

