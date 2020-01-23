A Massive Indoor Plant Sale Is Coming To Adelaide This Weekend Only

The Jungle Collective is coming to Marleston for the first time!

First born in a Bohemian warehouse in Melbourne, The Jungle Collective is trucking all of its best indoor plants to Adelaide for a once-off mega sale.

The event will be held on this weekend, Saturday, January 25 at 8:00 AM until Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM (ACDT).

Previously we have had over 200 different species including Fiddle Leafs, Monstera, Giant Birds of Paradise, Spath Sensation, Rubber Trees, lots of Ferns, Hanging plants, Devils Ivy and lots more. You won't be disappointed!

They will also reserve a limited supply of some of the rare plants they receive for Sunday morning so that you have a chance to grab some if you can't make it on Saturday.

ON THE DAY:

- Enjoy thousands and thousands of Indoor plants in one big warehouse.

- Receive style inspiration on how to incorporate your plants into your home.

- Chat to our on-site horticulturist about your specific needs.

- Plenty of Designer Pots

- Enjoy the Jungle tunes and vibes.

- EFTPOS and cash payment available on the day.

If you're attending, be sure to wear beach attire to receive $5 off your purchase! We are talking inflatables, bathers, towels, sunglasses, hats! You must wear at least 2 items to qualify.

Entry is free but in order to secure a spot, you need to get a ticket, so, click here to get yours now!

