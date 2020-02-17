A Huge Independent Brewpub Is Coming To Brunswick

Melbourne is set to score another indie brewery with local label CoConspirators announcing their plans to build a 195-seater pub, alongside a full 12-hectolitre brewery. Those are some big numbers!

With some unique brews already under their belt, such as the mango sour craft “The Wise Guy” and the passionfruit and guava flavours of “The Editor”, it’s a place all beer lovers will be keen to visit. They’ll even be creating a few exclusive brews you’ll only be able to enjoy at pub itself, providing even more incentive for those keen for a frothy.

The team also want to make sure they are as environmentally friendly as possible, with the decision to invest in both solar energy and thermal dynamic insulation for the brewpub. With this focus on the environment, they are also investigating aerobic digestion technology, to process brewery and food waste into grey water. Which is a first for anywhere in Melbourne.

The aim is to open by the middle of the year, with Victoria Street in Brunswick set to be the location for the brewpub.

For more details about CoConspirators or their range of beers, you can find their website here.

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!

Fev Confronts Samantha Markle About Being Paid To Discuss Her Sister