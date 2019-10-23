A Huge Festival Dedicated To Desserts Is Coming To Melbourne For The Ultimate Sugar Rush

There are heaps of places around town that make massive milkshakes, delectable cupcakes, crazy sweets and delicious cakes. It can be hard to keep up with the diet these days.

Think of all these beautiful delights and put them all in one place… HEAVEN!

Sweetstock will come to Melbourne for the first time in 2020 and we are already overwhelmed with what is in store. Over two blessed days, event goers can sink their teeth into all things sugar. There will be a string of food trucks, cake battles and dessert challenges. You can even compete in a doughnut eating contest which could score you $2,000!

It wouldn’t be a festival without live music and Sweetstock will have it covered. Sneaky Sound System, Alice Icy, Jawbreakers and more are on the bill, as well as popular local acts. There will also be showbags, live art, an expo and even rides for the kids. We’re actually surprised how much they’ve packed into this!

Where: Melbourne Showgrounds

When: 28th-29th March 2020

Price: $40-$65 (kids are free!)

For more info and tickets, go here!

