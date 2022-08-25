A Hollywood Star Was Unmasked On The Masked Singer Australia Last Night In A One-Off Special!

We were given a bonus episode of The Masked Singer Australia last night, where for one night only, we were given a special performance by a big-name celebrity!

Perfectly groomed and looking like paw-fection, Poodle arrived on The Masked Singer stage, blowing us away with a paw-some rendition of Madonna's Material Girl.

We were then given another treat in the form of ANOTHER song by the masked star, where they sang Keane's Somewhere Only We Know. But, the perplexing clues lead the panel astray.

Now, after Abbie Chatfield guessed Tori Spelling, she then decided to lock in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kyle Richards! Chrissie Swan hedged her bets on pop royalty, Katy Perry, Mel B was CERTAIN it was fellow Spice Girl, Emma Bunton. And finally, Dave Hughes placed a bet on Canadian singer Carly Rae-Jepsen.

But when Poodle took it off, everyone was SHOCKED to see it was actually Abbie's first guest, Beverly Hills 90210 actress Tori Spelling!

Asked to describe her The Masked Singer Australia experience, Tori said, "I had the best time. I'm literally living the dream - I am in Australia. I'm a pop star for the night. My family, even though they don’t know what I’m doing here, they would never believe that I'm here."

The Masked Singer Australia returns on Sunday night at 7:30pm for the grand finale! So, who will be the final mask to "take it off!"?

Is Made In Chelsea set to shoot down under?! Listen to our short streaming podcast below and get the scoop from star Miles Nazaire!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android