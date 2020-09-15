A Guy Who Tells Lazy People Off For Not Returning Their Trollies Explains How He Nearly Got Shot

Look, we think that everyone can all agree how frustrating it is when you're trying to park and then there's a bloody shopping trollie lying in your way....

Or when you need it, even find a fricken trollie for that matter.

Well, one man has stepped up to the challenge of calling people out for not returning their trollies and honestly, he is the hero we never knew we needed.

'Cart Nark' is a infamous American YouTuber who spoke to Perth's Xavier, Juelz & Pete and revealed just how his narking works and how he nearly got shot !

Take a listen below:

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.