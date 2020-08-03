A Guest From The Ellen DeGeneres Show Reveals What She's Actually Like

Ellen DeGeneres has been receiving some bad press lately, but are the rumours about her bad workplace culture true? 

Simon Baggs has been a guest on The Ellen Degeneres Show, and he called in and explained to The Hit Network what his experience was like. 

And the fun and chirpy on screen Ellen might not be the person you encounter backstage - but that isn't necessarily a bad thing. 

Take a listen as he reveals what life is really like behind the scenes: 


Entertainment News Team

3 August 2020

