A 'Grinch' Horror Movie Is Coming And We Have To Ask... Is Nothing Sacred?

Well, that’s it, everyone: Nothing’s sacred anymore – 2022 is officially the year innocence died!

Just months after it was announced Winnie the Pooh was becoming a slasher villain, it’s been revealed The Grinch will be getting the same treatment.

We get it; he’s a mean, green, Christmas-hating machine, but good lord!

A new horror movie, aptly titled The Mean One, will re-tell the beloved Dr Seuss tale with a slight twist: instead of simply terrorising the citizens of Newville, Mr. Grinch slaughters them!

Stepping into the titular character’s furry green shoes is David Howard Thornton – the man who played the disturbed mime, Art, in the goriest movie we’ve ever seen, Terrifier!

Krystle Martin (predominantly known for her stunt performances, notably in American Horror Story) will be playing an orphaned version of Cindy You-Know-Who, who’s hoping the put the murder of her parents (at the hands of the Grinch) behind her.

Judging by this image, it's safe to assume that won’t go to plan…

A trailer has yet to be released but the film is slated to release in time for Christmas… if you’re into that kind of thing…!

