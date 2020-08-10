A Grey’s Anatomy Star Is A VERRRY Familiar Voice From Your Childhood

Sarah Drew from Grey's Anatomy got her big break working as a voice actor on Daria

We love someone who is talented enough to kill it is as both a screen actor and a voice actor. The only downside to voice actors is that we usually don't see their faces so we often don't know who that talent is.

We've recently realised that long-time Grey's Anatomy actor, Sarah Drew, was also the voice of a character from a show we watched religiously growing up, and two worlds have collided! This wasn't hidden information, it was sitting right there, publicly on the internet just waiting for us to discover.

Have your mind blown:

