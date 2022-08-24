A Global Girl Group Star Was Unveiled On The Masked Singer Australia Last Night!

We're at the pointy end of The Masked Singer Australia, with another celebrity being unmasked last night!

At the start of last night's episode, the remaining masks were Mirrorball, Rooster, Snapdragon and Microphone.

Microphone was a wildcard entry into the show, with incredible vocals that had the judges and viewers thinking there was a major star underneath.

But despite her glamorous take on Journey's Don’t Stop Believing, the Microphone was no match for Rooster’s clucky rendition of Labrinth's Beneath Your Beautiful.

Guided by the cryptic clues, Abbie Chatfield was adamant that Microphone was former member of Destiny's Child, Letoya Luckett, Dave Hughes put his bets on singer, songwriter and actress, Cyndi Lauper, Chrissie Swan was certain they were R&B royalty, Brandy, but Mel B was certain Microphone’s identity, was other former Destiny's Child star, Michelle Williams.

And guess what? Mel B was right! Former Destiny's Child star, Michelle Williams was as the ninth celebrity performer on The Masked Singer Australia!

When asked to describe her connection to Great Big World's Say Something, the song behind her jaw dropping performance in episode 8, Michelle said, "It’s no secret I was engaged, and then it didn’t work out. I just remember those words. It kind of articulated that this is what I wanted to say… It was almost like therapy. That’s what music can do. It’s been an amazing journey here."

We were absolutely BLOWN AWAY by this major unmasking!

The Masked Singer Australia returns tonight 7:30pm with a special episode, featuring a surprise international masked megastar on stage for one night only!

