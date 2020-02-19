A Friends Themed Brunch Is Coming To Melbourne

So no one told you brunch was gonna be this way. Melbourne is getting their very own Friends themed bottomless boozy brunch, where you can sip down on a few mimosas while you enjoy your favourite Friends episodes on the big screen.

Grab your besties and live through your own Friends episode as you attend the aptly named “The One Where They All Went For Brunch”. You’ll have a main meal included in your ticket as well as a mimosa on entry and if you’re feeling loose, you can add on a bottomless drinks package for an extra $20.

During the viewing party there will also be a few Friends themed activities to take part in, including trivia, charades, as well as a costume competition. It’s time to get your Holiday Armadillo costumes out, get ready to spread the cheer.

Block out your calendars and grab your friends for April 19th, and whether you’re a Monica, Chandler, Joey, Ross, Rachel or Pheobe you’ll be bound to have a good time.

To get yourself tickets, or any more information you can head over to the event page here.

