A Four-Day Festival Of Footy Announced Ahead Of Gather Round

A four-day ‘Festival of Footy’ has been announced today by the AFL and South Australian Government to coincide with next week’s inaugural Gather Round.

The Pepsi Max Footy Festival will run from Thursday April 13 to Sunday 16, held at Elder Park and Pinky Flat precincts, providing free entertainment and activities for the whole family.

All within walking distance from Adelaide Oval, the festival headlines with a 150m long zip line where fans can race each other over The River Torrens.

The nine matches as part of the round will all be shown live on big screens while AFL and AFLW players will roam the festival for meet and greet opportunities with fans.

Other activities include the Telstra Tracker, Chemist Warehouse Skills Warehouse, Maccas Kick 2 Kick Zone and Maccas Captain’s Card Photobooth, Coles Healthy Kicks fitness course, rebel Goal of the Year and activations from Toyota, Accor, AFL Max, and more.

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial, Kylie Rogers, said the Gather Round Footy Festival was a celebration for fans.

“In partnership with the South Australian Government, we are thrilled to be welcoming footy fans to the Pepsi Max Footy Festival,” Ms Rogers said.

“More than 150,000 fans are expected to attend Gather Round matches, and now every South Australian will be able to join the festivities at the live sites.

“We are proud to bring the best of both the AFL and local SA vendors to provide four days of free activities for footy fans of all ages to soak up the atmosphere of Gather Round.”

The festival news comes a day after the AFL announced electronic duo Peking Duk will kick-off Gather Round celebrations, performing the pre-game entertainment for the round’s opening match between Adelaide and Carlton on Thursday night, while The Veronicas will perform ahead of the Port Adelaide and Western Bulldogs match on Saturday.

