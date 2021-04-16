A Fan Favourite Is Officially Returning For The Sex And The City Reboot & We Are Positively Jazzed

Attention Sex in the City fans! We just caught wind of a fan favourite returning for the reboot!

In case you weren't already aware, HBO have answered our prayers and are getting ready to begin filming the Sex and The City reboot this week.

To sweeten the deal even more, we just found out Carrie's furniture building, ex-fiancé Aidan Shaw, will be reprising his role and we can hardly contain our joy!

During an interview with Page Six, Actor John Corbett expressed that returning for the reboot is "very exciting" and that he's expected star in "quite a few" episodes.

Back in the good old days, Corbett played Carrie's wholesome fiancé Aidan, who she eventually ended up cheating on with her controversial on-off love interest Mr. Big.

Eventually, much to the dismay of many passionate Sex and The City fans, Carrie marries Mr. Big and they move into a super lavish apartment in NYC, where she has full access to a closet that is bigger than my apartment.

Despite her perfect life, Carrie heads to Abu Dhabi with the gals, where she runs into Aidan and they share a cheeky pash.

We think she's made her mind up and is sticking Mr. Big, but who knows! The reboot could bring us a reconciliation?

As far as we know, the reboot currently has three out of four girls signed on including Cynthia Nixon (Miranda), Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte).

Unfortunately, Kim Cattrall (Samantha) has pretty much guaranteed us that she won't be coming back for the reboot, following a very public feud with Parker.

When asked if he knew about the feud, Corbett said he didn't notice any tension on set, but only because he rarely shared scenes with all of the actresses at once.

“I only worked with Sarah Jessica Parker. I think I had one scene with all the girls.”

As devastating as it is that Samantha won't be around to add her signature dirty humour to the mix, we are sure the reboot will be everything we've hoped for!

Stay tuned for an offical premiere date.

