A famous rapper has released a Meditation Album

Lil Jon is putting the party vibes aside.

The 52 year old rapper, best known for his track ‘Turn Down for What’ will release a 10-track guided meditation album on Feb 16.

Sources say Lil Jon has been heavily focused on fitness and wellness, the album a by-product of his recent interests.

Will you be listening in to the tracks?

Hit 104.7’s Wilko & Courts have brainstormed a few ways the album might sound, and how his most famous track ‘Turn Down for What’ could be incorporated into the album.

