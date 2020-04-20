A Dazzling Meteor Shower Will Rain Over Australia Tomorrow Night

How’s this for some social-distancing entertainment?

One of the oldest meteor showers on record, the Lyrid Shower, is set to rain over Australia this week!

Usually active between April 16 and 25 each year, this year, the shower will be most visible on the evening of Wednesday, 22 April, at around midnight.

Fingers crossed the weather stays nice and clear because the shower should see up to 18 meteors per hour shoot across our sky!

The meteors are created by debris from the comet Thatcher, and lucky for us, will still be visible without any fancy astronomy equipment, just remember to give your eyes some time to adjust to the dark when staring up at the night’s sky.

You can use this interactive map to select your location and read the best time to catch the shower!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.