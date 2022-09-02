A Chef Has Shown How To Get Rid Of 'Chilli Hands' When Cooking & It's Genius!

Ever find yourself cutting up chilli or jalapeños and try to be careful not to touch your eye because it will BURN?!

Well, there's a hack for that. TikTok has given us the cooking hack of all cooking hacks when it comes to chopping up spicy food.

If you're sick of having "chilli hands" and want to be able to wipe your eyes in peace, then you're going to absolutely love this!

TikTok user @kellyscleankitchen has shared the ultimate hack which will make cooking dinner easier...and less painful. And you're guaranteed to already have the solution in your pantry!

Check it out here:

"What you do is put a little olive oil on a paper towel, just dampen it, soak it up and then rub it on the hands that touched the jalapeños," Kelly said. She then RUBBED.HER.EYES!

We are shook! Who knew that olive oil can neutralise chilli hands?! This has changed the game.

