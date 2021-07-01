A Cheers To Raising Money For Charity Through Dry July

Today marks the beginning of a challenge for many Australians who are pledging to abstain from drinking alcohol for the whole month of July.

That’s right, Dry July is now back again to help raise support and funds for people who are affected by cancer.

Covid Spikes Bad Drinking Habits:

The Dry July campaign which began in 2008, has already raised over $60 million.

@dryjuly Twitter Post

It all started with three best mates Brett, Kenny and Phil. They decided to refrain from drinking alcohol for a month and asked their families and friends to sponsor them.

Hoping to raise $3000 for a TV in their local hospital’s waiting room, they ended up raising $250, 000!

Partial Funding from 2019 went towards the McGrath Breast Care Nurse Program in Albury and Wodonga.

All funds every year are spread across Australia and go towards Wellness programs, Transport Services, Information Resources, Hospital Equipment and so much more.

To donate and support local residents, head here.

Catch the latest headlines and your daily dose of news on The Briefing, with Tom Tilley and Jan Dran, Annika Smethurst and Jamilla Rizvi. Available on Listnr