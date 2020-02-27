A One-Off Bottomless Boozy Pizza Brunch Is Happening & It's Only $50

This is what cheesy dreams are made of, bottomless freakin' pizza.

And booze.

Mack Daddy’s New York Slice is throwing one helluva boozy bottomless pizza brunch this Sunday and we can guarantee this is one hell of brunch you won't want to miss!

You’ll get to munch on as much of their three of their newest brunch pizzas as you want and wash it all down with free-flowing bloody Marys, espresso martinis, bloody bubbles, house beer and wine.

If you’re not on the sauce you can go boozeless for $40 per person and enjoy unlimited homemade ice tea and softies instead!

There’s only one sitting and it kicks off at 11am. Book here!

