A Bottomless Boozy DIY Candle, Balm and Scrub Workshop Is Happening This Weekend

We bring you the workshops of ALL workshops where you can literally create your own personalised candle, body scrub and lip blam while sipping on bottomless champagne and mimosas.

Honestly what more could you ask for? Plus you get to keep your little creations.

Here's what is included:

All materials, equipment, and ingredients

Champagne and Mimosa’s on arrival and throughout + nibbles

Expert guidance from the amazing Tara at Ruby Lights

All the tips and tricks including where to buy materials, soy candles vs essential oils

This three-hour workshop will see you take home a beautiful Soy Candle, a luxurious coffee body scrub and a customised lip balm!

Tickets are strictly limited so get yours here.

Catch up on the latest news below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.