A Bottomless Boozy Bouquet Masterclass Is Happening This Weekend

If your anything like us and ever wondered how the florists create the perfect bunch? Well, now you can learn the magical art for a fraction of the price.

So, the next time you sneak around and snip your neighbour's plants you can do a lil' DIY and create your own bomb bouquet!

The incredible Natalia from Fleur Societe will teach you florists' secrets on Saturday 8th February from 3:30 pm – 6:00 pm.

This beginner's workshop is jam-packed with hints, tips, and tricks to make lovely flower arrangements, perfect for lending a nature-inspired decorative touch to any home, or to gift to a loved one.

What's included:

- All flowers, materials, and sundries

- An introduction to buying, preparing and arranging flowers

- Tips and tricks to encourage you to continue your flower journey at home

- Bottomless Champagne & Mimosa's

- Grazing Platter

But be warned, tickets are strictly limited so, click here to get your tickets before they sell out!

Missed Xavier, Juelz & Pete this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.