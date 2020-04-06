A Bonus Tiger King Episode Is Rumoured To Appear On Netflix Next Week

Jeff Lowe, one of the Netflix docuseries' Tiger King personalities, announced that another episode will be coming to Netflix next week!

Tiger King has been a massive hit since dropping on Netflix last month, showing the extremely bizarre lifestyles of American wild cat owners including Joe Exotic, Jeff Lowe, Doc Antle, and Carole Baskin.

“Netflix is adding one more episode; it will be out next week, we’re filming here tomorrow,” Jeff claimed in a video posted to LA Dodgers baseball star Justin Turner's Twitter account.

We can’t wait to see what the next episode brings!

Tiger King Star John Speaks Out

