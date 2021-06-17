A Black Summer Bushfire Inquiry Lights Up State Government Budget

New South Wales is holding an inquiry into the Black Summer bushfires and the deaths they caused.

The NSW Coroner starts investigations in Sydney on August 25, before moving to parts of the states which were hardest hit by the fires.

The inquiry is aimed at over 40 blazes, which burned through 6 percent of the state, took 26 lives and destroyed nearly 2, 500 homes.

The Little L Complex Fire, which scorched thousands of hectares around Laguna, will be amongst the inquiry.

Black Summer Bushfire Inquiry:

After the NSW Bushfire Inquiry in 2013, the state government established a bushfire technology fund.

Next week’s state budget, announced on Tuesday June 22, has close to $30 million planned for bushfire research.

$28 million will be directed at developing bushfire technology, with the possible inclusion of robots to aid responders, satellite imagery to predict fire fronts and drones to assist with escape roots.

