A 36-Hour Harry Potter Marathon Is Happening This Weekend & Suddenly I Have Energy

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… no, not Christmas, POTTERFEST!

Yes, this weekend, Palace Cinemas around the country will be hosting 36-hour Harry Potter marathons!

From December 7th to 8th, cinemagoers will be blessed with back-to-back Potter films, including the two Fantastic Beasts flicks.

Of course, dressing up in encouraged!

Take a look at the details below:

Times:

December 7th: 10am - 11.40pm

December 8th: 10am - 10:45pm

Locations:



Melbourne - Palace Balwyn, Dendy Brighton

Sydney - Norton St, Chauvel Cinemas

Brisbane - James St

Canberra - Palace Electric

Perth - Cinema Paradiso

Byron Bay - Palace Byron Bay

Prices range from $40 - $50 plus service fee, which you can purchase here!

Cheers and butterbeers up to the perfect weekend!

