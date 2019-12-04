A 36-Hour Harry Potter Marathon Is Happening This Weekend & Suddenly I Have Energy

Sleep is for the weak.

Article heading image for A 36-Hour Harry Potter Marathon Is Happening This Weekend & Suddenly I Have Energy

Warner Bros.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… no, not Christmas, POTTERFEST! 

Yes, this weekend, Palace Cinemas around the country will be hosting 36-hour Harry Potter marathons!

From December 7th to 8th, cinemagoers will be blessed with back-to-back Potter films, including the two Fantastic Beasts flicks. 

Of course, dressing up in encouraged! 

Take a look at the details below: 

Times:

December 7th: 10am - 11.40pm 

December 8th: 10am - 10:45pm 

Locations: 

Melbourne - Palace Balwyn, Dendy Brighton 

Sydney - Norton St, Chauvel Cinemas 

Brisbane - James St 

Canberra - Palace Electric 

Perth  - Cinema Paradiso 

Byron Bay - Palace Byron Bay 

Prices range from $40 - $50 plus service fee, which you can purchase here!  

Cheers and butterbeers up to the perfect weekend! 

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.   

Zoe P

14 hours ago

Article by:

Zoe P

Harry Potter
Harry Potter Marathon
Potterfest
Listen Live!
Harry Potter
Harry Potter Marathon
Potterfest
Harry Potter
Harry Potter Marathon
Potterfest
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs