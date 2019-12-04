- Entertainment NewsA 36-Hour Harry Potter Marathon Is Happening This Weekend & Suddenly I Have Energy
A 36-Hour Harry Potter Marathon Is Happening This Weekend & Suddenly I Have Energy
Sleep is for the weak.
Warner Bros.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year… no, not Christmas, POTTERFEST!
Yes, this weekend, Palace Cinemas around the country will be hosting 36-hour Harry Potter marathons!
From December 7th to 8th, cinemagoers will be blessed with back-to-back Potter films, including the two Fantastic Beasts flicks.
Of course, dressing up in encouraged!
Take a look at the details below:
Times:
December 7th: 10am - 11.40pm
December 8th: 10am - 10:45pm
Locations:
Melbourne - Palace Balwyn, Dendy Brighton
Sydney - Norton St, Chauvel Cinemas
Brisbane - James St
Canberra - Palace Electric
Perth - Cinema Paradiso
Byron Bay - Palace Byron Bay
Prices range from $40 - $50 plus service fee, which you can purchase here!
Cheers and butterbeers up to the perfect weekend!
Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.