A 20-Year-Old Aussie Uni Student Just Won The Lott’s $4.8 Million Draw

She’s done it: A 20-year-old uni student from Adelaide’s Glenelg has taken out the division one winning prize of $4.8 million in The Lott’s Set for Life lottery.

The South Aussie will receive the division one prize of $20,000 every month for 20 years in the Set for Life draw (1845), drawn Monday 24 August 2020.

The student was sitting in a uni lecture when she received an email telling her she’d won something.

“I was actually at uni in a lecture and I checked my emails and saw one from you telling me I’d won something.

“I didn’t think much of it, so I just logged into my account quickly and that’s when I realised.

“I was shocked! But since I was in a lecture, I couldn’t really react. That was so hard because I just wanted to scream and jump up and down!

“I was just watching the clock, waiting for it to finish so I could call you back.

“It was the most suspenseful time of my life.

"This is insane! My mind is blown!

“I can’t believe I have just won $20,000 a month for 20 years! It’s $4.8 million! I am a multi-millionaire!

“As soon as I get off the phone to you, I am calling my mum to break the news to her.”

As for what she’s going to do with the money, the Adelaide student says she’s going to first “take everyone out for dinner tonight for celebrations!”

“I really don’t know where to start. I am still going to finish university, because it’s something I really want to do,” she shared.

“I would love to buy my mum a house and I’d love to get myself one too.

“My mum also needs a new car, so I will get her one as well.

“Once we can travel, I would love to do heaps of trips around Australia and overseas too.

“I mean, with that much money, what can’t I do?!”

The anonymous winner purchased her life-changing entry online at thelott.com.

Congratulations!!

