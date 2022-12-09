90's Sci-Fi Classic Starship Troopers Teases Reboot With Stars Daughter

Starship Troopers was an iconic 90's film that told the story of intergalactic soldiers fighting off truly terrifying outer space bugs. The original starred Mr. Hollywood himself Casper Van Dien and now we have talk of a reboot.

You may recognise Casper's daughter Grace Van Dien from her starring role in Stranger Things as Chrissy (yes, Chrissy wake uppp etc) and when she caught up with Justin Hill to discuss her time on the show, they got to talking about her reboot plans for Starship Troopers!

