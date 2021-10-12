90% Discounts On Bali Mansions?! HOLD US BACK!

UMMM WHAT!? 90% OFF A BALI MANSION!?

We spoke with a friend of the Hit Network, Anna, who splits her time between working in Seminyak, Bali and Adelaide.

With everyone jumping to go overseas as soon as possible, we asked her to see what the vibe is like at the moment in Indonesia.

That's when Anna revealed that Bali businesses are offering a whopping 90% discount on mansion accommodation to entice tourists to come back post-pandemic.

