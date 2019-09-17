8 Places You Need To Add To Your Bucket List Immediately

@exploringnewzealand (left) and @wonderlust_newzealand (right) capturing New Zealand at it's finest

We live in a world that abounds beauty. New and wondrous places, just waiting to be explored by inspired travelers at every turn.

While as Gold Coasters, some would say we live in a travelers paradise, but there's still nothing quite like packing a bag and exploring a new place to nurture the soul and recharge the mind.

And better yet, there's so many incredible vacay options right on our doorstep, flying directly out of Gold Coast Airport at incredible prices.

Here are 8 must-see destinations - just a short flight away - that should make the top of your holiday bucket list:

Phuket

The island of Phuket, is where mountainous terrain meets the sea. Wind your way through the historical old town and pull up a deck chair overlooking stretches of white sandy beaches and clear waters - this iconic destination in Thailand is a travelers dream.

Wander the pristine beaches of Phi Phi island, made famous as the backdrop for Leonardo DiCaprio's 2000 movie hit The Beach, or lose yourself to the nightlife of Bangla Road. Whatever your itinerary, pack your bags, because it's island hopping time!

Best trip for: A beach baby

Singapore



Welcome to the Lion City. But don't be fooled by its small size, the number of attractions to see in this Malaysian city would take you a lifetime - but first stop, is the animals.

Take a boat trip on the wild side, through a river-themed wildlife park and spot over 5,000 animal including the beloved panda bear or have breakfast with the orangutans at Singapore Zoo.

Best trip for: Animal lovers

Seoul



Dive into a cultural feast for the senses in this metropolitan capital of South Korea. A city escape, with an urban sprawl of activity, including top notch bars, mouth-watering food and luxury hotels - there's no end to the attractions in this high-tech city.

A futuristic plaza, plush palaces, authentic street food and rooftop park are just of the sites waiting for any chic traveler in search of a culture hit. And better yet, flights to Seoul are staring to depart from Gold Coast Airport from 8th December - winning!

Best trip for: A city slicker

Christchurch

There's a reason why Lord of the Rings used this stunning New Zealand city as its backdrop. Christchurch has something for all travelling types.

From beautiful natural surroundings, a buzzing art scene and a plethora of adrenaline pumping activities, this go-go tourist destination has made a name for itself over the years as a thrill seekers paradise.

Best trip for: Those in search for thrill... and chill

Queenstown

There really are no words to describe the sheer beauty of Queenstown. The city knows no bounds when it comes to jaw-dropping scenery.

It built a name for itself among the adrenaline pumping types long ago, with its action packed water and adventure sports, set among a backdrop of dramatic mountain range. It's also a base for award-winning wineries and perfectly powdered ski slopes.

Best trip for: Adventure types

Cairns

Cairns is commonly known as Australia's gateway to the precious Great Barrier Reef, but it's also a seriously under recognised destination in its own right.

With adventure on its doorstep including Palm Cove, a rainforest cableway and preserved nature parks along with a thriving bar and restaurant scene, the tropical Queensland city is making a name for itself in recent years as a must-do Aussie landmark.

Best trip for: Snorkel enthusiasts by day bar hoppers by night

Perth

Where the Swan River meets the South West coast, Perth's beaches are some of the best stretches of golden sand in the world.

The massive Kings Park and Botanic Garden is the perfect place to picnic while looking at sweeping views across the city while Swan Valley boasts local wineries, breweries and gourmet produce. Foodies, get ready to be inspired.

Best trip for: Fancy foodies

Darwin

If Elton John were to perform his hit 'Crocodile Rock' anywhere in the world - it would be most fitted here. Darwin is the proud home to these giant pre-historic reptiles, but that's not all this city has on its itinerary.

It's also gateway to the Kakadu National Park, an enormous nature reserve with out-of-this-world wetlands, rivers and maybe a salt water croc or two...

Best trip for: Those who like heading off the beaten track

