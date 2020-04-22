8 Bardot Songs You Need Back In Your Life ASAP

Life in the year 2000 was simply great. Social-distancing wasn't a thing, butterfly clips were everything, Survivor changed reality TV history and Popstars gave us Bardot!

Sophie Monk, Katie Underwood, Belinda Chapple, Sally Polihronas and Chantelle Barry burst onto the scene as Australia’s next big thing...

That was until Chantelle apparently stole money out of someone’s wallet and was kicked out of the group in an event that was in no way set up by producers for ratings.

Anywho, Chanetelle was swapped out for country gal Tiffany (and what would the group have done without her? She opens every song) and Bardot was born.

With the group came some absolute GEMS that only the early 2000s could birth. We recommend listening to the following eight:

1. Poison

Bardot’s debut single entered the ARIA charts at number 1 and was an absolute HIT. If this song doesn’t have you feeling ridiculously nostalgic, then I don’t know, maybe you left the country for a few years and missed it all? It’s catchy, rhymes, and features a classic ‘each girl in a different themed room’ music video. POISON WAS AND IS EVERYTHING.



2. Higher Than Heaven

Feel good song alert!

When I was a kid, this song was surprisingly good to create a dance to. The choreography was so good that my family probably weren’t even pretending to enjoy being forced to watch my performance in the living room.

Note: There’s a really great high note in this one. If you’re driving in the car, make sure to roll your windows down so everyone around you can hear you ~nail~ it.



3. A.S.A.P

Without a doubt Bardot’s most underrated song, 'A.S.A.P' is early 2000s pop at its best. With Katie no longer in the group, there was added pressure on the girls, but when the message of your song is basically ‘your mum is a b*tch’, you’re going to have a hit on your hands. Note: This will be stuck in your head for the rest of your life and you won’t even mind.



4. These Days

You’ll genuinely be surprised by just how many lyrics of this song you’ll remember. We’re talking not just the chorus, but the verses too. With a nice balance between edgy and serious, fun and summery, a Bardot playlist wouldn’t be complete without this one.



5. I Need Somebody

Let’s get this party starteeeeddd! Amirite?! I 100% pray for this song to come on every time I go out. It never does. But it should, it really should. Turn the dial up to 11 right now and pump this!



6. I Should’ve Never Let You Go

Music videos set in outer space were super popular in the 90s/early 2000s (Backstreet Boys, 5ive, *NSYNC and Spice Girls all did it), as were cartoon avatars of the artists (Mariah, Madonna and RHCP all did this one too) and Bardot were no different.



7. Other Side Of Love

This is that song that randomly pops into your head but can never remember its name or who sang it. With some great harmonies, it should really be performed as a motown number at your little cousin's next performing arts recital.

8. Love Will Find A Way

Because we couldn't leave this one off the list! With another great music video, we ask: which outfit is your favourite?



Now go get a little buggy with a personalised number plate and jam to this important page in the Australian music history book!

