7th Annual Lake Mulwala Rod Run

The 7th Lake Mulwala Rod Run returns to the Yarrawonga Football Grounds Friday 8 November to Sunday 10th November.
If you're loving classic vehicles, or just after a great excuse to enjoy Yarrawonga with the family, make plans to make tracks!
Entrants participate in a range of activities the Super Sunday Show n Shine on Sunday 10 November set to impress.
- Over 500 rods on display
- A variety of automotive related exhibitors
- Children's activities and entertainment
- Face Painting
- Rock n Roll Fashion Parade
- Show & Shine presentations, raffle and giveaways
FULL DETAILS: LAKE MULWALA ROD RUN 2019 - 7th 8th 9th 10th November
ASRF SANCTION No. 2019/19 INFORMATION ADVICE SHEET – PROPOSED ITINERARY
ENTRIES CLOSE 4th October 2019: 1965 and earlier, rodded, modified and classic vehicles eligible. Blatantly un-roadworthy and temporary permit vehicles not eligible.
PROPOSED PROGRAM
Thursday 7th
6.00 p.m. Meet and greet for early arrivals (Location to be determined).
Friday 8th
Cruise the beautiful twin townships of Yarrawonga and Mulwala
2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Entrant registrations. Yarrawonga Football Ground, situated in Yarrawonga Holiday Park, Piper St, Yarrawonga.
6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Mulwala Ski Club, Melbourne Street, Mulwala. - Sausage sizzle and drinks provided for entrants.
8:00 p.m. till late Entertainment provided..
Saturday 9th
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Entrant registrations. Yarrawonga Football Ground.
10:00 a.m. Assemble at Yarrawonga Football Ground for Triple M Observations Cruise.
10:30 a.m. Leave on Triple M Observations Cruise visiting local attractions.
10:30 a.m. Vintage speed boat display, Lake Foreshore, Hunt Street, Yarrawonga.
11:00 a.m. Registration closes.
11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Nostalgia Drag Meet, Wilby Park, Cemetery Road, Wilby. (Separate entry form on the day)
1:00 p.m. Ladies High Tea, served at the smaller hall behind Yarrawonga Town Hall (Belmore St).
5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Exclusive entrant cruising along Belmore Street between McNally St & Witt Street roundabouts.
6:00 p.m. – 8.00 p.m. 2-course Dinner served at Yarrawonga Golf Club, (comprising of 1 sitting at 6:00pm) only available to Entrants who have pre-booked on the Entry Form. Location is 47 Golf Club Drive, Mulwala NSW. Drinks available at bar prices.
6:00 p.m. - 10.00 p.m. Rock & Roll dance out the front of the Town Hall, Belmore Street, entertainment by DJ Antony & Moonlighters. BYO Drinks, Nibbles.
Sunday 10th
7:00 a.m. Super Sunday Show & Shine set up at Yarrawonga Football Ground.
7:00 a.m. Breakfast served at Football Ground for entrants.
9:00 a.m. Trade Stands open.
9:00 a.m. Show & Shine open to the public.
9:00 a.m. 1st round Rocker cover racing.
9:00 a.m. DJ Antony & Moonlighters startup.
9:00 a.m. Children’s entertainment Jumping Castles, Face paintings, Roving Clown.
10:00 a.m. Rock & Roll fashion Parade.
11:15 a.m. Eliminations Rocker Cover racing.
12:00 p.m. Raffles, and Giveaways drawn.
Raffle winners must be in attendance when drawn, if prize not claimed within 2 minutes it will be redrawn until a winner is found.
1:30 p.m. Top 10 Presentations
IMPORTANT NOTE/CONDITIONS TO ENTRANTS:
- 1965 and earlier vehicles ONLY are eligible to enter.
- Post 65 vehicles WILL NOT BE ALLOWED INTO THE DRAGS, CRUISE OR SHOW’N’SHINE. NO EXCEPTIONS TO THIS WILL BE ENTERED INTO.
- Once payment has been processed no changes can be made to the Entry.
- Only one Rod Run T-Shirt per entry form (unless specified extra T-Shirts)
- One single individual entry per entry form (no multiple entries)
- No Entries taken over the internet after close-off date.
- Merchandise cannot be exchanged for different sizes.
- If T Shirt size is not indicated on the entry form then a Large will be issued.
- No refunds will be issued for non-attendance. Entrant goodie bag will be posted out instead after the event is over.
- Receipts with the Entry number will be issued to every entrant.
This must be presented at registration otherwise entry may be refused. Therefore if you have not received your receipt within two weeks of sending in your entry please contact Wayne on mob: 0407 353 132 .
- Window stickers and arm bands will not be handed to entrants on behalf of other entrants under any circumstances.
INFORMATION CONTACTS
Event information: Ray McDonald 0447 768 912
E-mail: [email protected]
Entrant information: Wayne 0407 353 132
E-mail: [email protected]