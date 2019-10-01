7th Annual Lake Mulwala Rod Run

The 7th Lake Mulwala Rod Run returns to the Yarrawonga Football Grounds Friday 8 November to Sunday 10th November.

If you're loving classic vehicles, or just after a great excuse to enjoy Yarrawonga with the family, make plans to make tracks!

Entrants participate in a range of activities the Super Sunday Show n Shine on Sunday 10 November set to impress.

Over 500 rods on display

A variety of automotive related exhibitors

Children's activities and entertainment

Face Painting

Rock n Roll Fashion Parade

Show & Shine presentations, raffle and giveaways

FULL DETAILS: LAKE MULWALA ROD RUN 2019 - 7th 8th 9th 10th November