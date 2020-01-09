7 Ways You Can Help Fundraise Or Show Your Support To The Bushfire Affected Communities This Weekend

Photo credit - Josh Collings (Rebuild Upper Murray)

1. Go See Some Live Music

This Saturday night the SS&A Club along with Steve Bowen as your MC and auctioneer are putting on a huge fundraiser to raise money for the family of our lost firefighter - Samuel McPaul. There’ll also be performances from Red Belly Black & Bootleg! Bring some cash for the epic auctions.

2. And Then Go See Some More Live Music!

On Sunday at Beer Deluxe Albury - The ‘Band Together Murray River Region’ Bushfire Benefit Concert is on kicking off at 12:30 with performances from The Taste, Chris Miller and The Death Valley Dark Horse. The proceeds are going to Burrumbuttock Hay Runners & Lavington Fire Brigade.

Click here for the Facebook event link

3. Go Check Out Some Killer Wheels

The Bushfire Relief Fundraising Meet (organised by Hunter Media, Car Culture Meets and CC Forged Wheels) is happening this Saturday where people can go and show off their BEAUTIFUL cars AND check them out too.

What’s even better is that it’s a family friendly event - there’ll be a sausage sizzle, face painting and auctions too. Kicks off at 5pm at Wodonga Place - entry is 5 bucks and all proceeds going to the Rural Fire Service, Red Cross and WIRES.

4. Help The Farmers Out

Parkside Produce in Wodonga are now collecting cash donations to take to Corryong for the farmers that have been affected by the bush fires. They’ll be putting the money towards water, food, fuel, fencing and anything else to help our farmers get up and running again.

You can donate here

5. Make A Donation To A Specific Family In Need

Lynette and Matt Boss are both proud Cudgewa farmers. While their house was saved, they lost their ute, calf shed, cattle feed, fences and many of their precious livestock perished or needed to be put down.

And sadly, it did not stop there. Lynette’s parents (and also her Aunt and Uncle) lost their home in the next bushfire to roll through.

You can help this family by donating here

6. Help Out A Local Business

Beechworth Berries had this to say on their Facebook page: “Although not so close to the fires the economic effect of no tourists is hitting us”. We need to help keep our local businesses afloat during this devastating time so, if you can, go do some berry picking.

Not to mention, MANY local businesses have also been working tirelessly behind the scenes to offer support. Tallangatta Bakery has been putting together lunches AND dinners for our emergency services.

7. Login To Facebook

Josh Collings lost his home in Cudgewa and is now working around the clock to 'Rebuild Upper Murray'. Yep, that's a campaign he's created to help the community posting regular advice, feedback and information. You can like the page here OR got a spare 5 bucks? Donate to his Go Fund Me page here.