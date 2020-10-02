6 Netflix Shows To Watch If You're Bored This Weekend

Date with the couch!

Article heading image for 6 Netflix Shows To Watch If You're Bored This Weekend

It's another weekend, which means there's some Netflix time on the horizon! YAAAAY!

You seemed to love last week's list, so I asked some colleagues for some Netflix recommendations that are worth your time, and, it saves you flicking through categories trying to find something good. 

WE'VE GOT YOU!

From a psychological thriller to a nature doco involving an Octopus, here's 6 Netflix shows you need to give a go this weekend:

Amber Lowther

2 October 2020

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
Netflix
TV
