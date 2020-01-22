5SOS To Perform At Australian Bushfire Fundraiser 'Fire Fight'

As Australia rebuilds and recovers from the devastating bushfires over the new year, performers and personalities have come together to raise some much needed funds to do so.

Joining acts like Amy Shark, Delta Goodrem and Guy Sebastian are the boys from 5SOS who made the announcement this morning.

The bush fire relief concert will be held on Feb 16 and a limited release of final tickets have gone on sale today. Grab yours and support the victims of the fires here.

