5SOS Fans Get Ready, The Boys Just Dropped A Massive Announcement

Fans of 5 Seconds Of Summer sent the internet into a meltdown overnight as the boys dropped a whole heap of news about their new music.

First up they revealed their new album 'Calm' will be out on the 27th March.

They also dropped the tracklist for the album and it includes some epic titles.

1. Red Desert

2. No Shame

3. Old Me

4. Easier

5. Teeth

6. Wildflower

7. Best Years

8. Not In The Same Way

9. Lover Of Mine

10. Thin White Lies

11. Lonely Heart

12. High

Finally, to top off the announcements, 5SOS released one of the tracks from the album, 'No Shame'.

You can pre-order your copy of 'Calm' here.

